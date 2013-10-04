  Evernote two-step verification now finally available to all users

Evernote has announced the availability of two-step verification for all users.

Evernote, a popular to-do list service, began rolling out two-step verification in May. It initially only opened the feature to its Premium and Business users, but now the company is granting everyone access.

To get started, just update all versions of Evernote and go to the security section of Evernote Web Account Settings. From there, set up two-step verification and sign into the apps. You'll need to install an authenticator app like Google Authenticator if you're a free user.

Evernote had originally revealed in March that it would offer two-step verification after suffering a major data breach. Two-step verification keeps accounts secure by requiring a six-digit verification code.

The verification code goes to a mobile phone via text message or authenticator, and then it must be entered - in addition to your regular username and password. It's a simple, two-step process (hence the name).