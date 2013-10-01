  FiftyThree partners with Moleskine to offer you way to create books from your Paper iPad sketches

FiftyThree, the company behind the hugely successful Paper app for iPad, has partnered with posh notepad firm Moleskine to offer hardbacked editions full of your favourite digital art.

Book is a collaborative scheme whereby you can have a 15-page foldout book of your Paper journals. It costs $40 a pop, but feature colour-matched printing on sustainable matte paper. You can also choose between a custom or traditional Moleskine hardbacked cover.

The foldout pages ape the 4:3 size of each of your Paper creations. They also represent the first time that Moleskine has created a journal in this form, a brand new format just for this project.

You order your book from within the Paper app itself and FiftyThree states that it should be delivered into your hands within two weeks. It will also ship books internationally.

The company says that the first Paper Book to be used in a marriage proposal will win a special present from the FiftyThree team.

Moleskine is also no stranger to the app business itself. It has its own apps available for iPhone, iPad, Android and Windows Phone. They can be found at mymoleskine.moleskine.com.

Paper is available as a free download (supported by in-app purchases) from iTunes.