eBay partners with Argos for Click & Collect service in UK, blueprint for global rollout

Online retailer eBay has launched a Click & Collect service for the UK in partnership with high street store chain Argos. The scheme allows buyers to purchase items from selected eBay merchants on the site and pick up their items from Argos.

During its launch at the London Film Museum, president of eBay Devin Wenig also revealed that this is the first step for a global initiative. “What you see here is a snippet of what you will see around the world,” he said.

“This is the way we see the future of shopping evolving.”

Initially, at least 50 eBay retailers will take part in a trial period for the Click & Collect service. Their items will be available for collection from any of the estimated 150 Argos stores in the UK. At first it is claimed that 5 per cent of online retail commitment will be covered by the service, but eBay believes that will rise to 50 per cent in the next five years.

Statistically, more than 40 per cent of shoppers used some form of click and collect service over Christmas 2012 and eBay no doubt hopes this partnership will give it some of those spoils, while offering customers a more convenient way to receive their goods.