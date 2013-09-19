Yahoo relaunches My Yahoo with new modern look - ahead of iGoogle's retirement

Yahoo has just got a little more personal, as the company announces an update to My Yahoo that includes a "new modern design".

Unlike the ordinary Yahoo homepage, which is a typical homepage of a search engine, My Yahoo enables users to combine personalised Yahoo features, content feeds and information on to a single page. It's quite similar to Google's iGoogle, which is set to retire on 1 November. Yahoo has described My Yahoo's new design as "the most personalised Yahoo yet", and it's available via the desktop or while on the go with a mobile device.

The redesign specifically features a more fluid starting page with access to email accounts, calendars, stock portfolio, sports scoreboard, weather and Flickr. It also gives access to "all your favourite content — from Yahoo and around the Web", according to Yahoo. There are even new design themes from designers, artists and bands - such as Oscar de la Renta, Polly Apfelbaum and FUN.

Yahoo essentially wants My Yahoo to fill the void left by iGoogle's retirement, thus encouraging Google users who will miss iGoogle to make the switch to My Yahoo. It also wants to make it easier for new and existing users to discover content, customise homepages and experience a more personal way to browse the web.

"This new experience is just another way we aim to inspire, entertain, and give you a reason to come back every day to Yahoo," Yahoo explained.

Check out the company's promo video below for more details.

