Want your Android to look like iOS 7? There's an app for that

"You Maniacs! You blew it up! Ah, damn you! God damn you all to hell!" as Charlton Heston says at the end of Planet of the Apes, and we are sure that's exactly what thousands of Android users will say when they realise that they too can get in on the iPhone iOS 7 craziness that is going on right now.

For those Android users who are feeling a little bit left out by not having to download a new software update for their phone - just wait till Android 4.4 KitKat is here and all the "will my phone be eligible, or won't it" shenanigans - there are over a 100 apps in the Google Play Store that will let you skin your Android masterpiece to look a lot more "colourful" as Apple would say.

Go to the Google Play and search for iOS 7 and you'll see what's on offer.

For our photos we've chosen iOS 7 Lockscreen Parallax HD (free) to get that start screen look just right and the iOS 7 Theme for Hi Launcher (free) a launcher for Android that lets you skin your phone to look like the new iOS 7.

The Google Play icon becomes the App Store logo while the Chrome icon becomes a iOS 7 Safari logo.

Of course it's all very superficial, and you'll still get all the Android features you know and love, but if you want to be part of the Apple pack, or just trick your friends into thinking you've somehow managed to get iOS 7 on your Android then there are plenty of ways to do it.

Just be ready for the backlash, traitor!