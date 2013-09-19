Vimeo completely redesigned for iOS 7, adds video uploads direct from device

Like many apps over the last couple of days, the iPhone, iPad and iPhone touch version of Vimeo has been redesigned to fit in with the new "flat" aesthetic of iOS 7. But the update (v4.0) has also added a batch of new features.

Integration with Apple’s refreshed operating system now means that users can upload video to Vimeo straight from the Camera and Photo apps.

Recent videos saved to a member’s Watch Later section are now available for instant playback, even offline as the app will automatically download them. You can set the number of videos to be stored within the device in order to save or exploit storage space.

Rolling video thumbnails are now offered for each clip, providing live previews of content. And iOS 7 users can now share any videos on their device with other users via AirDrop.

"We are proud that iOS 7 users can now instantly upload videos directly to Vimeo from their iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, and can't wait for our users to try it out," said Nick Alt, Vimeo's vice-president of Mobile and Connected TV.

"In addition, we're excited to be first to market with an app that allows for the instant playback of videos, even if they're not connected to the Internet - a feature that gives our members a taste of where we're headed with iOS 7."

The updated Vimeo app is available for free from iTunes.