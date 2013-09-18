  1. Home
Social network addicts: Twitter and Facebook apps given iOS 7-like revamp

|
Just in time for the release of iOS 7 on Wednesday, social networking giants Twitter and Facebook took the wraps off revamped apps. In addition to a new coat of paint for each app, the updates bring several small features that users can now take advantage of.

Let's start with Twitter. The update available takes a simpler approach with the introduction of iOS 7. A flat toolbar is found at the top, with redesigned Home, Connect, Discover, and Me buttons found at the bottom. 

social network addicts twitter and facebook apps given ios 7 like revamp image 2

Wednesday's rejig isn't the big Twitter app update that is expected to be released in the near future. In some ways that update is believed to totally change how the app functions - getting rid of the four Home, Connect, Discover and Me buttons that are found at the bottom, opting for a swipeable interface instead with a focus on media. What's available now is a bit simpler. 

The update is also compatible with iOS 6 and iOS 5 devices and has been released at the same time Twitter is testing a new Android app in its beta channel. 

social network addicts twitter and facebook apps given ios 7 like revamp image 3

As for Facebook's redesign, it too brings an iOS 7-feel. A translucent bar at the top of the app will change dynamically as you scroll through different photos and posts. A new menu has been added to the bottom of the app to let users browse the News Feed, Requests, Messages, Notifications and more. Now if you've tapped through a story on the News Feed, you can also swipe from left to right to get back to more posts from your friends. 

Twitter and Facebook are not the only app developers taking advantage of Apple's new operating system. We've taken the time to round-up the most notable iOS 7 redesigns released to the App Store. 

