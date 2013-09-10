Epic Games: Infinity Blade III for iOS to launch alongside iPhone 5S

During Apple's media event, Epic Games approached the stage to show off a demo of Infinity Blade III.

The final installment of the Infinity Blade series makes use of the iPhone 5S' new 64-bit architecture, according to Donald Mustard, co-founder of Epic Games-owned Chair Entertainment. He emphasised to other game developers that it took just two hours to fully convert Infinity Blade III to 64-bit.

"I can hardly believe it's been three years since we introduced Infinity Blade," Mustard added, while on stage. The first Infinity Blade was an action role-playing game developed by Chair Entertainment and Epic Games, and it released through the App Store in 2010. It was the first iOS video game to run on the Unreal Engine 3.

As for Infinity Blade III, a brief preview of the gameplay at Apple's event suggested there are up to eight worlds for roaming, discovering and battling. Gamers can also play two characters - including a new female warrior. Check out the trailer below.

The demo specifically showed how fast gamers can now transition between worlds, when aided by the iPhone 5S' A7 processor, with each space getting more brawny and jaw-dropping. The demo also showed a fire-breathing dragon and lens flares with much-improved graphics that would "make J.J. Abrams proud".

"We were able to add four times the detail to this dragon," Mustard explained. "Infinity Blade III will redefine the power of gameplay. It will be available alongside the new iPhone 5S."

Apple announced the iPhone 5S will hit shelves on 20 September. Infinity Blade 3 will exclusively launch via the App Store on 18 September for $6.99 (£4.45). It will also support the iPhone 5C and older iOS devices like the iPhone 4 and iPad 2.