  Yahoo Screen for iOS launches, streams Viacom video like Comedy Central, SNL

Yahoo has released a new video-streaming app for iOS, and it's appropriately called Yahoo! Screen.

Yahoo has consistently updated, re-launched, improved and even rebranded many of its products since Marissa Mayer took over as CEO in 2012, including debuting a new logo recently, but now the company wants to take on video discovery.

Screen is simple in premise: users browse through trending clips, search for shows and start watching. Swiping left and right skips between episodes and swiping up and down flips through channels. The experience allows users to discover online videos and clips from a variety of sources such as Viacom.

Yahoo subsequently announced a deal with Viacom on Monday, which includes clips from of Comedy Central’s top shows, like The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The Colbert Report, as well as exclusive digital access to Saturday Night Live. There's even video from new shows like Ghost Girls and Losing it with John Stamos.

Yahoo said the Viacom deal features more than 1,000 hours of comedy to watch. Aside from comedy, there are free video streams for news, sports, food and entertainment such as MLB, UFC, The Onion and Martha Stewart

"Download, kick back, and instantly watch the best videos from Yahoo Screen," explained Yahoo. "Use your finger as a remote — easily swipe side-to-side to browse through videos or up-and-down to change the channel. Yahoo Screen is intuitively built for the mobile user."

Yahoo! Screen is free and now available on Apple's App Store. It requires iOS 6.0 or later, and it's compatible with iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad. The app is optimised for iPhone 5.