  Redesigned PayPal app puts on-the-go payments at its focus

PayPal has released a substantial update to its iOS and Android app, making it easier for customers to complete payments on the go. The app features a redesign, with Shop, Wallet, Activity and Transfer as its main focus - rather than just checking your PayPal balance as in the past.

In the Wallet section of the PayPal app, you're able to input your credit/debit cards, bank accounts, and check up on the money in your PayPal account. Using the money available in the Wallet, the Shop section allows you to check out at local stores that offer the facility to pay with PayPal. You can also pay at a restaurant and order food ahead right from the app. Don't forget the deals, as local offers are also listed.

BillMeLater functionality builds a credit line into the app. This will allow customers to avoid credit card companies and finance an item from PayPal retailers.



The activity section displays your latest transactions, so you can stay on-top of your money and where it is going. Furthermore, the Transfer part of the app does what PayPal was originally intended for: you can transfer funds to friends, family and co-workers, or request money from them. Money can still be sent and requested through email, even though they don't have a PayPal account.

You can grab the redesigned app from Google Play and the App Store.