BlackBerry Messenger for Android beta shown off in leaked video, reminiscent of the BB10 version

A video has surfaced giving us our first detailed look at the BlackBerry Messenger application running on Android.

The app had previously been announced in May, for a summer launch on iOS and Android. As the days of summer begin to fade, it has been in the hands of a select few beta testers. BlackBerry product managers have been keen to mention that the deadline won't be missed.

The video shows the Android version of BlackBerry Messenger to have much of the same functionality and looks as are available on the BlackBerry 10 version. You'll also find NFC functionality, but it may take some getting used to a few different controls on the Android version if you're a BlackBerry 10 diehard.

There have yet to be any leaks of the iOS version of BlackBerry Messenger, though we can assume BlackBerry will keep the user-interface relatively similar across all three platforms.

BlackBerry Messenger has proved to be a large part of BlackBerry's product portfolio. Being available on more platforms could bolster more users for the Ontario-based company as solutions like WhatsApp, iMessage, and Google Hangouts have moved to take over the industry.

"We are making the BBM platform more powerful than ever. We want to offer this powerful mobile service to everyone," said Thorsten Heins, CEO of BlackBerry.



Messaging and groups will be available on Android and iOS in the summer with video and screen sharing coming later in the year, Heins said in May.