Top five iOS apps to supercharge your school studies

We gave you the top five Android apps for going back to school a couple of weeks ago, so we thought it was only fair to give you the top five free iOS apps to help supercharge your school studies now you have returned to academic reality.

There are plenty to choose from, but these are five we've found which will not only give you a helping hand now you are back in the swing of things, but might also even inject a bit of fun into your school, college or university day.

The perfect app if you fancy yourself as a bi-lingual, or tri-lingual for that matter. You can learn Spanish, French, German, Portuguese, Italian and English and the best bit is it’s free, with no ads or fees.

You can compete with your friends and track your progress on the leaderboard. The more achievements you gain, the higher up you go.

There are bite-sized lessons in subjects such as Food, Animals, Plurals and Basics which you need to complete to advance and just to make it that little bit more exciting, you need to try and manage them without losing your hearts.

Duolingo could be your new best friend if you're struggling in class, or just a tool to impress.

Unless you're a whizz at remembering things, a timetable app will always come in handy. Class Timetable will help you keep track of your classes and social life by letting you add events to your week's schedule.

No need to rummage in your bag to find a ratty bit of paper with the details of your next lesson, one look at the app and you’ll be well on your way. No excuse for lateness.

You can add, edit and delete events, and you have the option of multi-week timetables, as well as adding weekend days. It will show you the date and highlights of the present day and you can touch any day of the week to see your list of classes for that day.

Autofill will help you add classes quickly and if you fancy upgrading, you’ll find yourself with the option a full week view by rotating your handset and notifications.

Class Timetable will make sure you're organised and up to speed on where you should be so you don’t miss a single minute.

A great app for getting organised and improving productivity. You can take notes, capture photos, create to-do lists and record voice reminders and the Evernote elephant will sync them across all the computers and devices you use.

Using your Evernote account, you can save tweets, email notes and connect it to other apps and products you use.

It will let you organise your notes by notebooks and tags and if you fancy distributing your knowledge with your friends, you can share them it through Facebook and Twitter.

Evernote can help you write up lecture notes or tag a place with a good drawing opportunity for a project you're working on.

Reading or hearing a word and not knowing what it means or how to spell it can be beyond frustrating. The Dictionary. app from Farlex will give you English, Spanish, French and 11 other languages, along with medical, legal and other specialty dictionaries, encyclopaedias and thesauruses.

You will be able to play word games, read articles, and if you feel like sharing your favourite words, you can do so using social media, email and texts.

There are a host of other features, including jumping to definitions, audio pronunciations, translations and adjusting the font size. It’s no wonder it was rated No. 1 app in the iTunes free category in 2011 and 2012.

You’ll know every word possible in no time, probably in a few languages too.

If you have a creative streak dying to get out, then Skitch is one for you. This app lets you snap your screen, annotate a photo, mark up a PDF or use your imagination to create something new on a blank canvas.

You can use shapes, text, stamps, highlighters and arrows to give your feedback and share your thoughts and ideas with your friends. You'll be able to zoom and crop images just in case there is something you don't like, plus you can add highlights to screen shots and draw attention to what matters.

Skitch is part of the Evernote family, so if you sign in with your Evernote account, you can access all your images, documents and annotations on any device.

A great app for times when team work is required and you need to share ideas and find inspiration from various places.

These are just five starting points that will cost you nothing, but will hopefully make everything a bit more fun. You'll find plenty more where they came from in the App store. Happy learning.