  Beardyman's Sounds of the 21st Century kicks-off Campus Party 2013

If you've not heard of Campus Party, fear not, it's new. This digital festival aims to bring together like-minded gadget fans and musicians in an event like no other. To start it off Beardyman has released his track Sounds of the 21st Century.

It uses a mix of button clicks, fan noise and tonnes more to create a genuinely awesome track that even Chris Clark would struggle to compete with on originality.

The Campus Party festival itself spans five days in London (main stage at the O2) and is expected to attract 5,000 people a day. The event, supported by Telefónica, aims to educate and inspire people to build and experience digital technology.

It's for tech entrepreneurs, hackers, developers, gamers and geeks of any kind. With eight stages, over 100 speakers (including an internet father, Vint Cerf) and 500 hours of content it should be a huge event.

Campus Party runs 2-7 September in London. Week-long tickets cost £30 with dailies on sale for £15. Check out campus-party.eu if you think it could be for you.