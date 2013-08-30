Shazam for Android gets massive update, 4.0 adds faster song recognition and more

Shazam for Android version 4.0 has hit Google Play, adding a swathe of new features and design tweaks.

The new edition of the popular song recognition application can now return results far quicker than before, and the new user interface now features a Shazam dial rather than the "sweep" action of previously.

As part of the new design, Android users can now get information about songs and artists, music videos, lyrics of a song, or share their results on social networks. And album artwork in results is of a higher quality and larger than any previous generation. This is especially apparent on tablet devices as the app has been optimised to look equally at home on the new Nexus 7, for example.

The last major addition is an easy to click button to help users buy a track from Amazon. If Android users do not yet have the Amazon MP3 app on their device, they can still purchase digital files from a mobile-optimised Amazon home page.

Both the free and Encore versions of the app have been updated, and they each feature unlimited tagging. The main difference is that the paid-for Shazam Encore removes the banner adverts that appear throughout the free edition.

You can download Shazam or Shazam Encore from Google Play now.