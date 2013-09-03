Top five Android apps for going back to school

That time has come round again. A new academic year means a couple of main things: no more sleeping in and much more traffic.

We have decided to take this opportunity to give you five of the best free Android apps in time for going to school, college or university, just in case the thought of a 9am lecture isn't exciting enough.

You might be a maths whizz, but a calculator always comes in handy, especially one that can handle formulas or percentages.

MyScript Calculator lets you use your own handwriting to write any arithmetic formula. It will then convert the symbols and numbers you scribble into digital text and deliver you a result in real time.

You don't need a keyboard: it's like writing on paper but you don't have to crunch the numbers yourself. Plus there are scratch-out gestures to delete symbols and numbers, and redo and undo functions if you make a mistake.

It will support basic operations like plus and minus, as well as miscellaneous operations such as percentages and square root. It can also handle powers and exponentials, brackets, trigonometry, inverse trigonometry, logarithms and constants.

You'll be a formula genius in no time. Well, a formula writer at least.

You can download ScriptCalculator here.

Nothing like a bit of colour to make a week of lectures more exciting. The Timetable app allows you to save your timetable and all tasks from homework to dreaded exams.

It will sync across all your Android devices and has a handy function to automatically mute your phone during lessons. You'll never be caught with an embarrassing ringtone midway through double-maths again.

Timetable comes with two themes, light and dark, and lets you view your timetable as a grid or list. You have the option of a two, three or four week cycle and just in case you forget where you are supposed to be, it will notify you for lessons and tomorrow's task.

Great app for keeping on top of your tasks, homework and remembering which subject you're meant to be learning next.

You can download Timetable here.

An app for keeping all of those brain waves you experience in one place. Google Keep lets you track your thoughts through notes, lists and photos just in case you come across something inspiring.

It will automatically transcribe your voice notes so you don't have to go through the hassle and you can use homescreen widgets to capture thoughts quickly so you don't miss anything.

Notes can be colour-coded to help you find them at a later date and you can also turn them into checklists by adding checkboxes (surprisingly).

Google Keep also lets you swipe to archive things you don't need anymore and everything will be stored in the cloud so you can use your notes from anywhere.

All you need to do now is find some inspiration.

You can download Google Keep here.

They say sharing is caring and Dropbox allows you to not only share all your photos, documents and videos, but also to take them anywhere too. You will have access to all your files from your phone, tablet, computer and Dropbox website using the app.

It makes the "I've forgotten my homework" excuse redundant if you have saved it to your Dropbox folder, but it will make sure you never have problems with large attachments again, as you can just provide a link to the file you need to share.

You will get 2GB of space automatically when you sign up for free and saving photos and videos to Dropbox can earn you up to 3GB additional free space. There are also options to upgrade if you need more space.

It's much easier than carrying, or forgetting to carry, a USB stick around with you.

You can download Dropbox here.

Whether you are at school, college or university, it is likely you will have to do some reading at some point. You might like the idea of lugging a big book around, but if you would prefer to read on your phone or tablet, then the Kindle app will help.

You'll have access to over 1.5 million books and you don't need a Kindle to get to them. There are over one million free e-Books such as Pride & Prejudice for any English students out there.

Kindle has a built-in dictionary, Google and Wikipedia, which allows you to look up words instantly while you're reading. You can press and hold the word you don't understand and will be able to view its definition or use the Google and Wikipedia links to get more information.

The app will sync across all your devices so you can pick up where you left off on another device. Plus you can choose your preferred font size, screen brightness, background colour and orientation.

Type in the book you need to study and get reading.

You can download Kindle here.

Nothing beats a helping hand and these are just five of the numerous apps available to make your school year that little bit easier, or more exciting. You can download all these and others from Google Play.