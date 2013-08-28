Parallels Access for iPad arrives, letting your PC and Mac apps run like iOS apps
Parallels on Wednesday opened the gate for Parallels Access, enabling iPad users to fully experience their Windows and Mac apps directly from their tablet in a “native” way.
"Now people can enjoy native iPad gestures even in applications not optimised for iPad. With Parallels Access, just tap right to what you need to get done, in any Windows or Mac application," wrote Parallels in a release.
With Parallels Access, consumers can also stream video from a Mac or PC directly to an iPad. A few of the other core features include an app launcher, app switcher, copy and paste functionality, desktop keyboard on iPad, full-screen mode for desktop apps and more. The software also works with native tap and swipe-type gestures, allowing iPad users to navigate as usual.
"If a Mac user also runs Parallels Desktop 8 for Mac, then Parallels Access will also ‘applify’ all of its Windows virtual machines and apps so they work like they were made for iPad," Parallels explained.
Access essentially streams apps from a Mac or Windows PC over a connected network to the iPad and it can operate on both 3G and Wi-Fi networks. Parallels recommended using a broadband W-Fi network. Also, computers can't be used while the connection is active.
Read:Parallels Desktop for Mac 4.0 launches
Parallels Access only supports iPad 2, iPad 3 or iPad mini, as well as Macs running OS X Mountain Lion 10.8, Lion 10.7, the upcoming Mavericks 10.9 and PCs running Windows 7 or Windows 8. It is available for purchase on the App Store, but there's an annual subscription of $79.99 for each computer being accessed.
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments