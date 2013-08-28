  Parallels Access for iPad arrives, letting your PC and Mac apps run like iOS apps

Parallels on Wednesday opened the gate for Parallels Access, enabling iPad users to fully experience their Windows and Mac apps directly from their tablet in a “native” way.

"Now people can enjoy native iPad gestures even in applications not optimised for iPad. With Parallels Access, just tap right to what you need to get done, in any Windows or Mac application," wrote Parallels in a release.

With Parallels Access, consumers can also stream video from a Mac or PC directly to an iPad. A few of the other core features include an app launcher, app switcher, copy and paste functionality, desktop keyboard on iPad, full-screen mode for desktop apps and more. The software also works with native tap and swipe-type gestures, allowing iPad users to navigate as usual.

"If a Mac user also runs Parallels Desktop 8 for Mac, then Parallels Access will also ‘applify’ all of its Windows virtual machines and apps so they work like they were made for iPad," Parallels explained.

Access essentially streams apps from a Mac or Windows PC over a connected network to the iPad and it can operate on both 3G and Wi-Fi networks. Parallels recommended using a broadband W-Fi network. Also, computers can't be used while the connection is active.

Parallels Access only supports iPad 2, iPad 3 or iPad mini, as well as Macs running OS X Mountain Lion 10.8, Lion 10.7, the upcoming Mavericks 10.9 and PCs running Windows 7 or Windows 8. It is available for purchase on the App Store, but there's an annual subscription of $79.99 for each computer being accessed.