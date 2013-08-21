Half price sale! Get your SwiftKey 4.2 cloud-saving keyboard today

SwiftKey 4.2 is now available to download from Google Play, with a 50 per cent discount, meaning you'll be able to pick up the smart keyboard for £1.49 for a limited time.

SwiftKey 4.2, as we detailed in our preview of the update, brings with it a range of new features, but the headline is cloud syncing. This means that the personalisation that your keyboard learns on one device will be available on another, through your centralised profile.

Login is simple too, as you will be prompted to use Google Sign-in on your Android device, so set-up is faster than it was for previous versions of the chart-topping keyboard.

SwiftKey 4.2 also picks up on trending phrases, so if something is happening in your local area, it will filter through to your keyboard, making it faster and easier for you to stay on trend with your discussions.

The update will be free for those who have previously purchased the app. We've been using SwiftKey 4.2 through the beta process and having switched devices several times when reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S4 Active and the HTC One mini, we appreciate the convenience of being able to get to your personalised keyboard.

You can download SwiftKey 4.2 from Google Play today.