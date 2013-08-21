  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Half price sale! Get your SwiftKey 4.2 cloud-saving keyboard today

|
Pocket-lint Half price sale! Get your SwiftKey 4.2 cloud-saving keyboard today
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide

SwiftKey 4.2 is now available to download from Google Play, with a 50 per cent discount, meaning you'll be able to pick up the smart keyboard for £1.49 for a limited time.

SwiftKey 4.2, as we detailed in our preview of the update, brings with it a range of new features, but the headline is cloud syncing. This means that the personalisation that your keyboard learns on one device will be available on another, through your centralised profile.

Login is simple too, as you will be prompted to use Google Sign-in on your Android device, so set-up is faster than it was for previous versions of the chart-topping keyboard.

SwiftKey 4.2 also picks up on trending phrases, so if something is happening in your local area, it will filter through to your keyboard, making it faster and easier for you to stay on trend with your discussions.

The update will be free for those who have previously purchased the app. We've been using SwiftKey 4.2 through the beta process and having switched devices several times when reviewing the Samsung Galaxy S4 Active and the HTC One mini, we appreciate the convenience of being able to get to your personalised keyboard.

You can download SwiftKey 4.2 from Google Play today.

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments