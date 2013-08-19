  Barnes & Noble releases Nook Video apps for iOS, Android and Roku

Barnes & Noble has released Nook Video apps for iOS, Android and Roku.

Barnes & Noble revealed in June that third-party manufacturers would now make Nook tablets, and those tablets will have branding from both Barnes & Noble and the third party. The company's Nook Video apps will allow other devices and tablets to access its video service, as well as the third-party manufacturers that will continue to make the Nook lineup.

Barnes & Noble hasn't been doing very well as of late and lost William Lynch as chief executive officer just last month. Lynch, who became CEO in 2010, helped the bookseller go digital and boosted content delivery.

Read: Barnes & Noble to ditch in-house Nook tablets, will continue with eBook readers

Nook sales still plummeted, however, and the company decided to stop manufacturing Nook hardware. It seems the Nook line-up faded into obscurity, thanks to stiff competition from iPad and Android-based tablets. And let's not forget the 7-inch rival from Amazon, Kindle Fire.

That said, Nook Video is a lot like Amazon's instant Video service. It boasts thousands of popular TV shows and movies and lets people rent, preview, watch wherever they go and enjoy Nook Cloud support. It also has HD content. Barnes & Noble is probably hoping its new Nook Video apps will at least make Nook Video more relevant.