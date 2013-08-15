Yahoo's redesigned Weather for Android app lands in Google Play

Yahoo has released a new Yahoo! Weather for Android app, and it comes complete with a redesign and fresh data enhancements.

The company said it brought "gorgeous Flickr photos of locations by weather and by time of day" to the front of the app's experience. Well, Flickr actually handles the background images for the app.

The new Weather app also looks quite similar to the iOS version, which has received much attention for its beautiful design. Apple even awarded the iOS app a Design Award at WWDC in June.

As for the new data stuff, Yahoo! Weather for Android now includes 10-day forecasts, 24-hour forecast, chance of precipitation, wind and pressure, moon phases, UV patterns, sunrise and sunset times, and an interactive map.

A few of the hot features listed in the app's change-log include: interactive radar, satellite, heat, and wind maps, severe weather alerts, and humidity sensor, UV index, and chance of precipitation. There are also new widgets that work on the home or lock screen, as well as an option for notifications in the status bar.

The app, which also supports landscape viewing, is free and available internationally for Android in Google Play now.