  eBay trials fashion personalisation tech, get suggestions based on style and size

Online retail portal eBay is trialling a personalised recommendation tech from the UK to help users find the exact size and style of clothes that suit them. Working with London start-up Dressipi, the site will adopt the Brit firm's proprietary technology alongside its Fashion Gallery, in order to streamline the shopping experience.

The six-month trial is focused on women's clothing and fashion attire, it uses Dressipi's tech to combine a number of variables such as body shape, size and brand preferences in order to create a Fashion Fingerprint for each user. This will then narrow down recommendations to garments that meet each shopper's exact specifications.

The Fashion Gallery will offer more apt recommendations than if they were just filtered by the size on the label. Often, one item of clothing may fit differently from another, even though they are listed as the same size. The Dressipi technology understands and recognises this.

Users will be asked to fill in a simple Fashion Fingerprint which will generate their own recommendations. But those who would rather not can still see high street-band clothes, shoes and accessories curated by Dressipi's personal stylists, they just won't be filtered specifically for them.

Future tech will be added soon, including the ability to like and dislike items so the engine can learn a user's personal taste.

"We founded Dressipi because we believe that personalisation is the future of ecommerce," said Donna Kelly, co-founder. "In an environment where choice is near infinite, the retailers who prosper in the future will be those who use a combination of editorial judgement, customer insight and sophisticated algorithms to help the consumer narrow down the selection of goods to those that they like and will want to buy.

"eBay has been at the forefront of ecommerce for as long as it’s been around, and we’re delighted to have the opportunity to work with them."