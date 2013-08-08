  Rdio launches personalised radio stations that remind us of Pandora

Listening to the same music over and over can get stale, and that's exactly why music-streaming services have a radio functionality. Now Rdio is the latest to join the fray with its new "Stations" feature, bringing custom tailored music to listeners through "elegant design and social discovery". Rdio's new feature reminds us of what's already found on Pandora, Spotify, iTunes Radio and more, but it will definitely be welcomed for those who pay for Rdio.

At launch, Rdio subscribers will find Stations in the left-hand navigation. The Stations category will dole up the service's 20 million songs, across 400 sub-genre stations. "No matter what your mood or taste in music, we have a station that’s just right for you," writes Rdio.

Rdio further brags about its new music player within the Stations category, letting users vote on individual songs, tune stations towards familiar or adventurous sounds, and pivot stations based on favourite tracks.

Perhaps the best feature of Stations is "You FM" that looks at your listening history, track voting, Facebook likes, Twitter follows, and more to create a personalised radio station to match your tastes. Rdio says as your listening and taste grow and evolve, so will your You FM station to match. Furthermore, you'll find a Heavy Rotation Station to hear what your friends are listening to or you can tune into their You FM directly.

Rdio has been the underdog in the music-streaming space for quite sometime. While it arguably has one of the best-looking user interfaces around, its music catalogue and inability to sync local songs are frustrating for some users. Rdio's Stations functionality is now available for subscribers via its Android, iOS and web app.