  Firefox 23 launches, bringing share button and security features to desktop and updates for Android too

Mozilla updated Firefox on Tuesday by launching Firefox 23 with new social features and content blocking for the desktop browser, as well as new RSS capabilities for the Android browser, among other things.

Firefox for Windows, Mac and Linux has added a Share button to the toolbar browser that looks like an airplane and lets people share the website they're browsing with other services such as Facebook and Cliqz. Mozilla hopes users will take advantage of this new capability, which is built upon a recent Social API, to share music, to-do lists, etc.

The desktop versions of Firefox also now offer a mixed content blocker that default-blocks page elements delivered over standard HTTP on both secure and insecure websites. The blocker will allow page elements over HTTPS, though. This type of update will hopefully reduce access to malicious content that's implemented on pages by third-party attackers.

Firefox for Android has received a different set of upgrades on Tuesday such as a location bar that auto-hides when not in use and the ability to change the default search provider. Users can also now add RSS feeds to their default RSS manager directly from the browser.

The mobile browser also now features an Awesome Screen - which is like a personalised new-tab page - that autocompletes URLS. Firefox for Android also updated with an RSS reader that auto-detects RSS feeds. If a website has a discoverable feed, users can tap to get an option for subscribing to the page.

These small updates to Firefox follow a huge change that unveiled in June and brought support for 3D gaming, video calls and file sharing. The overhaul also enabled developers to create related Web apps without any plug-ins or third-party software.

By releasing a more capable and feature-rich versions of its browser, Mozilla is probably hoping to entice more users away from the competition as well as encourage developers to create more enticing apps.