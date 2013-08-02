  Yahoo acquires social media web browser Rockmelt

Yahoo has acquired social media web browser Rockmelt for an undisclosed sum. The news comes at a time when Marissa Mayer and Co have been snatching up companies left and right in an acquiring-spree to gather new talent. Rockmelt is the latest.

Rockmelt is based on the Google Chromium project, incorporating several social aspects right into the browser window including Facebook chat, Twitter notifications, and widgetised areas. Founded by ex-Netscape team member Tim Howes and former OpsWare employee Eric Vishria, it failed to gain traction when first launched for desktop in 2010. A mobile app for Android and apps for Windows and the web have launched in 2013.

"Yahoo! and Rockmelt share a common goal: to help people discover the best content from around the web," the Rockmelt founders wrote on their blog. "In our short four and a half years at Rockmelt, we’ve learned a lot about how you like to browse the web, discover content, and share the great stuff you’ve found. You’ve been right by our sides as we’ve celebrated successes, endured failures, and invented new ways of doing things. You’ve taught us a ton. And we plan to put everything we’ve learned to work at Yahoo!."

As part of being acquired, Rockmelt says its apps and web product will be shut down on 31 August. Users will be able to export their bookmarks and feeds as an OPML file. Presumably, the Rockmelt team will go over to Yahoo and work on social products there.