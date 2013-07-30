NOOK UK offers 3-day sale on 99p eBooks - available to NOOK app for iOS and Android too

Barnes & Noble has begun emailing Nook UK customers on Tuesday, alerting them to a three-day sale on eBooks that ends at midnight on Thursday.

As part of the eBook sale, Barnes & Noble has created a special collection with its top eBooks for 99p each. The sale is not only available to NOOK eReaders but also mobile users with access to the Nook app for iOS and Android.

"When can you get top eBooks for 99p?" wrote Barnes & Noble. "When it's your first Nook eBook purchase! Hurry, this incredible sale ends midnight Thursday."

Read: Barnes & Noble to ditch in-house Nook tablets, will continue with eBook readers

The books include My Secret Sister by Helen Edwards, Life of Pi by Yann Martel, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Steig Larsson and A Game of Thrones by George R.R. Martin. Categories range from Fiction and Literature to Romance and Social Sciences.

The free Nook Reading app is available on Apple's App Store or Google Play. In order to use the Nook app, users must create a Nook account. Purchases will only go through on Nook.co.uk, but desktop libraries will auto-sync to mobile devices.