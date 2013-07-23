  Flipboard expands from mobile-only to web

Flipboard announced on Tuesday that it has expanded to the web.

Flipboard is a social-network aggregation, magazine-format app originally designed specifically for the iPad in 2010. It later launched for Android in 2012, and now it has landed for PCs via web browsers.

In other words, starting today, Flipboard users can access magazines without requiring the Flipboard mobile app. In addition, when Flipboard users share magazines, recipients can simply click the shared links to open magazines in desktop browsers IE9+, Safari, Chrome and Firefox.

"The Web magazines were uniquely designed for desktop browsing, all with Flipboard’s signature look and feel," announced Flipboard on its official blog. "Curators can continue to add content to their magazines from the Web and other Web magazines, but now they have a significant new way to grow readership."

Flipboard clarified that users who want to create magazines must go to Flipboard on a smartphone or tablet and create an account. Flipboard users can also click on the menu icon in the top left corner of any magazine to discover more magazines curated by the Flipboard community.

Flipboard for web supports 11 languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese, French and German.