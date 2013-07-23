Bitcasa Infinite Drive launched in UK and Europe, unlimited cloud storage for £7 a month

Bitcasa has brought its Infinite Drive cloud storage to the UK and Europe, offering completely unlimited amounts of online storage space for £7 a month (8 euros).

Like other services, such as Dropbox and SkyDrive, Bitcasa allows you to store and access your photos, music, videos or files from multiple devices, wherever there is an internet connection. Unlike its rivals, however, there is no limit on how much you want to keep in your Bitcasa digital locker.

There are applications available for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Android and Windows RT. Plus, desktop clients for Mac and Windows can be installed. If you need access from a device that is not your own, such as in an internet cafe, you can also log into your Infinite Drive account through a web browser.

Other features to Bitcasa's service include client-side security. Files are encrypted before leaving a computer, Bitcasa claims that it is a bank-grade security and cannot be viewed even by the company itself. You can still share files with friends and family though - just send them a web link and they can view or stream online.

An automatic time machine-style back-up facility is offered, so you can set your entire file library to back-up over night if needed.

Bitcasa has established a data centre in Ireland to ensure that data speeds and streaming performance is optimised for Europe.

To help launch the service over here, the company is offering a 20 per cent discount to new users who sign up before 31 August 2013. Enter the promotional code UKEU20 and you can get a year's Infinite Drive for £55.

Visit www.bitcasa.com for more details and to sign up.