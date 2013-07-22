  eBay Now arrives on desktop, expands US coverage for one-hour delivery

eBay announced on Monday that eBay Now has finally branched from mobile-only to desktop.



eBay’s local shopping service - previously limited to mobile users as an app - allows consumers to experience a "store to door" shopping experience. Now, with the new desktop version, users can still browse for products from stores like Macy's and Target and place orders for up to one-hour delivery.



"Through eBay Now and other innovations coming later this year, eBay is providing another channel for retailers to reach customers, while giving consumers additional choice in where, when and how they shop," the company explained in a blog post.

The app and website currently caters to New York, San Francisco and San Jose, but the service will expand to Chicago and Dallas by end of summer. eBay said the desktop site for eBay Now offered retail stores front and centre - because consumers like to shop by store.

The company also said that shoppers tend to spend within 15 miles of where they live, hence why eBay has decided to rollout eBay Now.

eBay Now for desktop is now live at http://now.ebay.com