  Evernote 5 for Windows Desktop launches in beta, brings improved UI and search

Evernote 5 for Mac released eight months ago, leaving PC users in the dust. But now the Evernote team has finally announced a preview of Evernote 5 for Windows Desktop.

The preview offers more than 100 new tweaks, improving upon the original version that landed for Mac. It even received an interface redesign and new search and discovery functions, although the preview does not currently support the popular Reminders feature that launched recently.

Read: Evernote adds Reminders for Mac, iOS, and Web

The Evernote 5 for Windows Desktop preview is actually in beta, meaning it is still undergoing testing and development and will be the first of several betas that Evernote plans to release. Also, as with most betas, the Evernote team warned that data loss might occur after download.

Check out the promotional video below for a closer look at Evernote 5 beta for Windows Desktop, or just download the beta from Evernote now (direct).