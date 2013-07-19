Runkeeper iPhone update adds new training tab, easier to find plans and more

Runkeeper has updated its iPhone application to 3.6, adding a new training tab to house training plans in a neater fashion, and to give you coaching tips throughout your scheduled.

Available on the iTunes App Store now, the new Runkeeper fitness app puts more focus on setting out plans to ensure you reach targets and goals. Because they are all tucked away in the training tab now, you can easily find the plans that suit you. They are categorised, including plans for losing weight, generally keeping fit or even building up to a long-distance race or marathon. Some are totally free, others are charged at the premium rate of £13.99 each. They are all put together for Runkeeper by professionals.

Once a plan has been chosen, each day on your schedule will now come up with a coaching tip, even for the rest days. Plus, you also get a statistically rich plan progress in the training tab too.

Additionally, the Me tab has also been updated to include more information, including your activities, which now appear there. And friend finding and tracking has been made more intuitive.

Runkeeper is available as a free download on the App Store now.