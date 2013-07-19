  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Runkeeper iPhone update adds new training tab, easier to find plans and more

|
Pocket-lint Runkeeper iPhone update adds new training tab, easier to find plans and more
Best broadband deals in November 2018: Free £100 Mastercard and £89.99 Amazon Echo with BT
Best broadband deals in November 2018: Free £100 Mastercard and £89.99 Amazon Echo with BT

Runkeeper has updated its iPhone application to 3.6, adding a new training tab to house training plans in a neater fashion, and to give you coaching tips throughout your scheduled.

Available on the iTunes App Store now, the new Runkeeper fitness app puts more focus on setting out plans to ensure you reach targets and goals. Because they are all tucked away in the training tab now, you can easily find the plans that suit you. They are categorised, including plans for losing weight, generally keeping fit or even building up to a long-distance race or marathon. Some are totally free, others are charged at the premium rate of £13.99 each. They are all put together for Runkeeper by professionals.

Once a plan has been chosen, each day on your schedule will now come up with a coaching tip, even for the rest days. Plus, you also get a statistically rich plan progress in the training tab too.

Additionally, the Me tab has also been updated to include more information, including your activities, which now appear there. And friend finding and tracking has been made more intuitive.

Runkeeper is available as a free download on the App Store now.

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments