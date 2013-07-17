  FA Cup and England games to be shown behind The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times paywalls online

News UK has struck a deal with the Football Association allowing it to show near-live video coverage of England and FA Cup matches across its portfolio of paywalled websites. The media company had already secured clips from 380 Premier League matches to appear on the sites for PC, tablet and smartphone access from 17 August, and now it has snapped up the country's biggest cup tournament and international games.

As well as the FA Cup and 14 senior England matches, the deal covers the FA Community Shield, all England Under-21 games (subject to their being shown live on TV), and England Development Team matches. It will run for four years, until August 2018.

"This is a significant enhancement of our sports offering to all our readers, and will help transform the way football is enjoyed across a range of platforms," said Mike Darcey, News UK's chief executive.

"Compelling content is at the heart of the distinct offering, which will help News UK deliver its goal of securing a sustainable future for our world-class journalism."

BT and the BBC also announced today that a joint bid had secured the television rights to FA Cup matches from 2014 to 2018. They outbid a collaboration between ITV and Sky.