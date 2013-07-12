  eBay Exact for iOS launches, a store for customisable 3D-printed products

Online retailer eBay has launched a store for customisable 3D-printed products via an iOS app called eBay Exact.

The new app essentially lets iOS users buy 3D-printed products while on the go from 3D-printing companies MakerBot, Sculpteo and Hot Pop Factory. The store currently offers 18 different products like jewellery, figurines and smartphone cases.

To purchase a product, just make a selection, adjust the customisation options, and then check out. Shoppers can choose from a variety of materials, eBay says, including plastics, wood and metals. They also have access to an engraving feature.

"Build your collection," touted eBay. "Whether you love jewellery or figurines, eBay Exact allows you to create as many unique products, exactly as you like, based on your personal desires and preferences."

The eBay Exact for iOS app is now live in Apple's App Store. It's optimised for iPhone 5.

