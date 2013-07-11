  Chrome for Android v28 update brings Google Translate integration, fullscreen on tablets

Chrome for Android updated on Wednesday to Version 28, exiting out of beta and on to the stable channel, with a few notable features.

The latest version of Chrome for Android now features Google Translate integration. So when reading web pages in other languages, Chrome will auto-detect and offer translations.

Another interesting update is the ability to enter full screen on tablets. This functionality already exists in phones, enabling mobile users to scroll down the page to make the toolbar disappear.

Aside from those two improvements, Version 39 has a new interface option for right-to-left languages like Arabic, Farsi and Hebrew. There's also "plenty" of stability and performance fixes, according to a post on the official Crome Releases blog.

The new Chrome for Android is now live on Google Play.