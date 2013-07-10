  Path update brings stickers for comments, better iPad app navigation

Path has introduced an update on Tuesday that adds its popular stickers feature to comments, as well as improved user-interface navigation for its iPad app.

Path is a social networking and messaging service for mobile devices and the Web that launched in 2010. As with Facebook, Path users can buy or use free stickers to respond to friends in messages...and now comments. Path says stickers add colour and depth to commentary and offer users a new way to express themselves.

Speaking of stickers, Path has launched Xander. It's a sticker character that drools and has poor posture, but he's also "polite, approachable, fun-loving (and single!)". As for the iPad app update, Path added improved navigation in both landscape and profile views. Moreover, landscape view has a composer button and feed.

The new layout also makes conversations just one tap away. Friend requests became simpler, too: "We generate a QR code for you, your friend scans it, and voila, it’s official! And a refined friends list makes it faster to find and message your friends and family so you can quickly be in touch," Path explains on its official blog.

Other new features include a Friend Progress Bar that will help users fill their feed with stories. Path 3.1 is now available for iPhone, iPad, and Android.