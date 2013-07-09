BlackBerry 10 gets Kobo eBook reading app

Kobo, the eBook store and multiple eBook reader manufacturer, has released a version of its free smartphone and tablet application for BlackBerry 10. As with Amazon's Kindle and Barnes & Noble's Nook digital edition apps, which allow you to read bought content on different devices, the Kobo app extends the store's reach to outside of its own hardware.

Available for both the BlackBerry Z10 and Q10 handsets, the Kobo app offers a library of over 3.5 million eBooks. You can automatically sync your devices, including those from a different manufacturer, customise the reading experience with day and night modes and different font styles, and share thoughts on what you are reading via Facebook.

There is also a Reading Life stats tracker, which will show you your reading habits over time and earn you rewards for reading.

You can also create customised book shelves, by category if you like, and search or take notes within a book. BlackBerry 10 handset owners will also get a free copy of How to Be Interesting After You Graduate by Jessica Hagy with the app. Neil Gaiman's A Calendar of Tales will also be freely accessible.

"The Kobo app creates the ideal reading experience for BlackBerry smartphone customers who want to be able to consume books wherever they are and whenever they want," said Wayne White, Kobo's EVP of Devices. "Readers will be able to manage their library and pick up right where they left off, all on their smartphone."

You can download the Kobo app for free from BlackBerry World now.