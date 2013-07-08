Some of the greatest iPad and iPhone apps now free: Tiny Wings, Where's My Water?, Badland and more

If we were to ask a dozen iPhone or iPad owners to name their favourite apps of all time, we'd bet that Tiny Wings, Where's My Water? and Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP would be right up there. And if you haven't had a chance to play any of them yet, it's your lucky day; they are now all free on the iTunes App Store.

Although there has been no official word as to why, it is speculated that these and a selection of other iOS greatest hits are part of Apple's celebrations for the fifth anniversary of the App Store. On 10 July, it will officially be five years old and it is likely that the Cupertino giant will mark the occasion with something special. Free apps could just be the start, so keep 'em peeled.

Along with the three apps previously mentioned, other free critically acclaimed apps to have been found so far include Traktor DJ, which normally retails for £15 on the iPad. The iPhone version is free too.

The beautiful, Unreal Engine-driven Infinity Blade II is also free, as is Badland - one of the more recent additions to the list. There could well be others out there as well, so worth a hunt.

Let's hope the celebrations extend beyond apps too.

