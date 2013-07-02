  LinkedIn for iOS and Android expands search to jobs, companies and groups

LinkedIn has announced an update for its Android and iOS apps that includes enhanced search capabilities.

LinkedIn for iOS and Android previously allowed users to search for people, but now the mobile apps have added search capabilities such as finding jobs, companies and groups. Users can search by going to the magnifying glass icon in the navigation section.

According to LinkedIn's blog post, Tuesday's upgrade, which is the site's most-requested feature, will essentially allow users to discover more than "225 million professionals, 3 million company pages, 2 million groups, and thousands of job opportunities while on the go".

Aside from search, LinkedIn reminded users to save time by customising their app's navigation. To do this, create shortcuts to favorite features - ie, People You May Know and Who Viewed Your Profile - from the navigation menu. The new LinkedIn app for iPhone and Android is now live.

Read: LinkedIn introduces optional two-step verification for account security

Today's update follows LinkedIn's introduction of two-step verification in May. The feature enables LinkedIn to send numeric codes to users via SMS, thus requiring users to have both a password and access to their mobile phone before logging in.