Hub by Premier Inn offers app control for your hotel room, opening 2014

Whitbread has launched a new concept in hotel rooms, known as Hub by Premier Inn. Although it's being termed a concept, Whitbread has committed to opening its first Hub by Premier Inn in London in summer 2014.

The idea is to offer a compact hotel room that wastes no space, but also offers convenient controls via a companion app that will let you check-in, control the temperature and explore local highlights as well as ordering breakfast.

The app will also act as a controller for entertainment, letting you choose the TV or radio station you want and -perhaps more excitingly - let you stream content from your device to the 40-inch TV in your Hub room.

The futuristic hotel room is detailed as filling 11.4sqm of space, with storage under the bed, a desk that slides out and an en suite bathroom that gives you a shower. Everything you need for a night's sleep in a strange city.

The line-up of London sites that are committed to the programme include St Martin's Lane for 2014, followed by Goodge Street, Great Tower St, Spitalfields and Kings Cross in 2015/16. Edinburgh is also listed, with Whitbread saying the aim was to have a Hub by Premier Inn in major city centres.

"Premier Inn has played a leading role in shaping the budget hotel market and we believe 'hub' will do the same for a new generation of compact city centre hotels," said Patrick Dempsey, managing director Whitbread Hotels and Restaurants.

"Hub will work in tandem with Premier Inn, appealing to more price-sensitive customers seeking quality accommodation in the heart of a city. It will enable us to broaden our customer appeal and further strengthen our competitive edge."

We can't wait to see Lenny Henry fling himself into the new Hub bed; let's hope that everything remains premier except the price.

