  Neil LaBute's Some Girl(s) hits Vimeo On Demand at the same time as cinemas

In March Vimeo launched a new way for film-makers to get their movies seen by a wider audience, with Vimeo On Demand. Of particular interest to independent studios and individual directors, it has also caught the eye of the prolific director and playwrite Neil LaBute, who put his new film Some Girl(s) up on Vimeo On Demand the same day it was released in selected US cinemas.

The producers turned down other traditional distribution routes in order to release it via the online streaming platform, with Patty West, partner at production company Leeden Media, citing control over its presentation and an attractive revenue split as reasons why they chose Vimeo. "What we're doing with Some Girl(s) right now could not have been possible if we opted for traditional distribution for the film," she said.

"When we premiered the film at SXSW 2013, we heard about Vimeo On Demand - which debuted at the same time - and were immediately drawn to what it had to offer, specifically the full control it grants and the attractive 90/10 revenue split that all creators are presented with.

"More importantly, by shifting gears and going with Vimeo On Demand for a day-and-date release, we're able to bring the film direct to fans worldwide on the same day - ensuring no one has to wait - and in just a few months rather than the year that's typically the average following a festival premiere."

Some Girl(s) is available to rent online for $5 or buy to download for $10. Those opting for the latter will also get extra bonus footage.

Since its launch, Vimeo On Demand has built a library of over 1,400 movies to rent or buy.