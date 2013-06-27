  Yahoo News touts new design, customisable stream and speed improvements

Yahoo News has unveiled a redesign as part of a company-wide initiative to bring a consistent feel across all Yahoo! products.

The News section updated on Thursday with a focus on interests and preferences. The stream is now customisable, for instance, so users can designate what content they’d like to read. Yahoo News also moved the news - so it's now "front and centre" in the content stream. It's even easier to find categories like Politics and partner content like ABC News.

"Yahoo! News will get smarter over time - the more you use it when signed in with your Yahoo! ID, the more it learns about your preferences, creating a personal news hub just for you," wrote Mike Kerns, vice-president of Product at Yahoo, in a blog post. "And the new News is super fast, articles now load faster than before."

Yahoo emphasised that the homepage’s appearance hasn't changed much in the redesign: users will probably notice only that it's a bit cleaner and more modern looking. The update, which is therefore mostly under-the-hood improvements, will begin rolling out to US-based desktop users soon. The company said the update would land for iOS and Android devices, as well.

Marissa Mayer, Yahoo's new CEO, is certainly trying to reinvigorate the company ever since taking up the reins last summer. For instance: Yahoo recently had a number of high-profile acquisitions including Tumblr, issued a major overhaul to Flickr and it began resetting inactive accounts to free up IDs.