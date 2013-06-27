  1. Home
Yahoo News touts new design, customisable stream and speed improvements

Yahoo News has unveiled a redesign as part of a company-wide initiative to bring a consistent feel across all Yahoo! products.

The News section updated on Thursday with a focus on interests and preferences. The stream is now customisable, for instance, so users can designate what content they’d like to read. Yahoo News also moved the news - so it's now "front and centre" in the content stream. It's even easier to find categories like Politics and partner content like ABC News.

"Yahoo! News will get smarter over time - the more you use it when signed in with your Yahoo! ID, the more it learns about your preferences, creating a personal news hub just for you," wrote Mike Kerns, vice-president of Product at Yahoo, in a blog post. "And the new News is super fast, articles now load faster than before."

Yahoo emphasised that the homepage’s appearance hasn't changed much in the redesign: users will probably notice only that it's a bit cleaner and more modern looking. The update, which is therefore mostly under-the-hood improvements, will begin rolling out to US-based desktop users soon. The company said the update would land for iOS and Android devices, as well. 

Read: Yahoo will reset and free up all inactive IDs, starting mid-July

Marissa Mayer, Yahoo's new CEO, is certainly trying to reinvigorate the company ever since taking up the reins last summer. For instance: Yahoo recently had a number of high-profile acquisitions including Tumblr, issued a major overhaul to Flickr and it began resetting inactive accounts to free up IDs. 

