Digg for iOS updates with Digg Reader

Following a Digg Reader beta rollout yesterday, Digg on Thursday added on its new RSS service to Digg for iOS.

Digg already revealed that Digg Reader would not debut as a standalone app, and now the company has followed through and brought the Google Reader replacement to mobile within the existing Digg app on Apple's App Store.

Digg Reader pulls articles from favorite blogs, news sources and publishers, so users can easily follow and consume what's happening across the internet. The updated Digg app will notably import Google Reader feeds and folders as well, and it'll allow users to “digg” the feed they’re reading to signal trending content.

The Digg update has arrived as more and more companies attempt to fill the upcoming void that Google Reader will leave once it shuts down on 1 July.