  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news

Foursquare for iOS and Android update lets you check-in friends

|
Pocket-lint Foursquare for iOS and Android update lets you check-in friends
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial
Here's why you should listen to Audible, plus try it with a 30-day free trial

Foursquare now lets users check-in their friends.

The service's iOS and Android app updated on Tuesday to let users check-in their friends, essentially providing one friend with the ability to check-in for a group of friends.

This type of functionality eliminates an instance where everyone would individually check in at the same time. For instance, a group of friends can now go to a movie and only one person would check-in for the entire group, so everyone can spend less time on their phones and more time having fun.

Foursquare said it pushed out the new check-in feature because it noticed over 90 per cent of mentions include people sharing who they are with, according to a post on the official Foursquare blog.

When someone checks their friends in, each friend will each get a notification asking for permission. Once approved, Foursquare will check them in. If they deny the request, Foursquare will just mention them. There is also a delete button to get rid of any undesired check-ins.

If multiple people try to check in at the same time by accident, Foursquare said "yours will be the only one we show". Users can update their settings onFoursquare online- or download the update forAndroid and iPhone now.

Read: Foursquare's new Time Machine lets you visualise check-in travels

Today's news follows another feature rollout from earlier this month, when Foursquare introduced a way for active check-in users to visualise their engagement. Foursquare claimed it had experienced 4 billion check-ins thus far, and so it finally wanted to give users a way to relive those check-ins with the new Foursquare Time Machine.

PopularIn Apps
Spotify app to allow you to import your own songs
Google wants to officially ditch Hangouts for RCS messaging in 2020
Finally! Pokemon Go will add PvP trainer battles soon, Niantic teases
Plex now offers Tidal streaming with bundled subscriptions for both
Microsoft made a video to show off its new Office icons - see it here
Use Alexa to help shed some pounds, The Body Coach Joe Wicks gets own skill
Comments