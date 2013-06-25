Mozilla updates Firefox with 3D gaming, video calls - shows off with demo game

Mozilla released a new version of its Firefox Web browser on Tuesday that delivers support for 3D gaming, video calls and file sharing, enabling developers to create related Web apps without any plug-ins or third-party software.

The new Firefox, called Firefox 22, uses a "supercharged" version of JavaScript that equips developers with the ability to build Web applications, like 3D games and photo processing, without having to instal additional software.

By releasing a more capable and feature-rich version of its browser, Mozilla is likely hoping developers will create more enticing apps that will draw users away from the competition. The company revealed in a blog post that it's excited about the latest version of Firefox, and it especially cannot wait to see what developers will create.

Mozilla even showed off a first-person shooter 3D game, called BananaBread, to demonstrate Web technologies like WebGL, Emscripten, asm.js and WebRTC and how users can experience fast, high-end 3D multiplayer games with Firefox.

Mozilla also released a new version of its Firefox browser in April, called Firefox 20, that incorporated new privacy features and a redesigned download manager. Along with the browser update, Mozilla also launched a new version of its Android app in the spring that allowed Firefox to run on ARMv6 powered devices. The update bolstered browsing privacy, so users could swap tabs between private and non-private use in one browser.