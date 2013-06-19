Rdio opens Vdio streaming service to everyone in US and UK

On the heels of entering seven new markets, Rdio announced on Wednesday that it would also expand Vdio by opening the new service to all users in the US and UK.

Vdio is a streaming video service by Rdio that launched in April. The idea is similar to any such service: rather than paying a flat fee like Netflix, users simply pay to rent or buy a download. All content appears in the "purchases" menu for easy accessibility.

Only Rdio Unlimited subscribers could previously access Vdio under an "early screening", but now non-Rdio subscribers can buy, rent or share films and television shows either through service's web interface or iPad app.

Vdio offers a range of popular content, including Django Unchained for $2.99, and it offers details like descriptions and which friends have watched, thanks to integration with Facebook.