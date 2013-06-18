  Rounds video chat app now lets friends web browse together during calls

Rounds Video Chat and Calling for iOS and Android updated on Tuesday with a new co-browsing feature that enables friends to conduct live video conversations and securely browse the web together.

A partnership with Channel.me has integrated the Dutch start-up's co-browser technology into Rounds' iOS and Android apps, enabling the synchronisation of touchscreen activity between two mobile users.

Rounds requires a Facebook friendship for two users to launch video chats with each other. In addition, thanks to today's update, friends can now surf the web and control their browsing experience. Specific functionality includes clicking links and typing in new URLs. Friends can also view each other's live video streams via a thumbnail preview that's enabled during co-browsing.

Rounds' video chat app is similar to Google Hangouts, which allows people to communicate with each other across platforms over the internet via video calls, talking, texting, sharing photos and much more. However, unlike Google's offering, Rounds is the self-dubbed "first hangout network to let friends securely surf the web together during live video conversations".

Co-browsing works with Google Search, Wikipedia, Preen.Me, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Reddit, Amazon, eBay, ESPN, The Huffington Post, wanelo, Imgur and TheFancy. It also offers interactive features such as playing HTML5 games during video chats, watching YouTube videos, adding filter effects, doodle capability over each other's video streams and photo-uploading.

As for security, although the video stream depicts two friends as if they're browsing together on one computer in the same location, Rounds clarified that passwords are not visible during the login process.

The updated Rounds Video Chat and Calling app is available as a free download on Apple's App Store and Google Play. The company said it expected to add more features throughout summer 2013.