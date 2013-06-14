Yahoo! Sports for iOS and Android pushes new name, UI, content and iPad support

Yahoo has rebranded, revamped and re-launched its Sportacular app as Yahoo! Sports for iOS and Android.

Support for iPad is notably now available, and the app offers faster and easier ways to "scan, navigate and consume" thanks to a new design. In addition, when following a game on iOS devices, Yahoo! Sports will now provide an auto-curated list of local experts and writers live tweeting up-to-the-minute stats and plays.

As for a personalised and local experience, Yahoo said it was pulling in more content from the Yahoo! Sports editorial team alongside fresh local content. Yahoo also said users could experience their favourite teams via desktop, tablet or smartphone. They simply have to log in with their Yahoo! ID and sync teams across mobile apps and the web.

The Yahoo! Sports app further adds Live Games, so users can follow in-progress games of supported leagues from the “Live” tab on Trending scores. It even includes "pitch-by-pitch information for every at-bat".

Marissa Mayer, Yahoo's new CEO, is certainly trying to reinvigorate the company since taking up the reins last summer. Yahoo recently issued a major redesign to Flickr, for instance, and completed a high-profile acquisition of Tumblr.

Yahoo also just announced that it would begin resetting ID accounts that have been inactive for at least a year. The company essentially wants to free up accounts and do away with atrociously long IDs that have a string of numbers pasted at the end.