Yahoo will reset and free up all inactive IDs, starting mid-July

Yahoo wants to clean house by freeing up ID accounts that have been inactive for at least a year.

The company announced the news on Wednesday and said that deleting the inactive IDs would allow active Yahoo users to grab "short, sweet, and memorable" IDs.

Yahoo essentially wants to do away with atrociously long IDs that have a string of numbers pasted at the end, such as "albert9330399@yahoo.com", but the company is technically just resetting inactive IDs. Therefore, users can still stake a claim on whatever ID their heart desires.

Yahoo further explained in a post on its Tumblr blog: "In mid July, anyone can have a shot at scoring the Yahoo! ID they want. In mid August, users who staked a claim on certain IDs can come to Yahoo! to discover which one they got."

A Yahoo ID is not only an email address but also a user's login credential for accessing other Yahoo services. For those who want to keep their possibly inactive Yahoo ID, just make sure to log into any Yahoo product by 15 July.

Marissa Mayer, Yahoo's new CEO, is certainly trying to reinvigorate the company since taking up the reins last summer. Yahoo recently had a high-profile acquisition of Tumblr, issued a major redesign to Flickr, and it included gaming platform PlayerScale and to-do list app Astrid to its portfolio, among other things.