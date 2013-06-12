Redesigned MySpace for iOS adds animated GIFs, social radio and more

Remember MySpace? Well, the social network is still kicking and has recently pushed an update to its iOS app that includes a bevy of enticing features such as social radio and animated GIFs.

The website still struggles to reinvent itself and take root in a world dominated by Facebook and other similar services, so the latest version of MySpace for iOS has bulked up with basic networking functions in a bid to encourage engagement.

The new features also bring MySpace's iOS counterpart up to speed with the desktop version, and they include the ability to "keep up with" friends and favourite artists, browse people, message online and connect and comment.

As for the more interesting bells and whistles, MySpace now allows users to upload animated GIFs and stream social radio - similar to Twitter's music app - as a way to discover new artists.

In addition, MySpace has added performance improvements that involve enhanced sign-up and profile set=up. The newest update is now available on Apple's App Store.

Update: Myspace also unveiled the latest version of its online site today, which includes many of the features highlighted in its newly updated iOS app, following another public beta version of the site that just launched last January.