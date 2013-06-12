  Flipboard now lets curators invite contributors to magazines

Attention Flipboard curators: you can now invite contributors to your magazines.

Flipboard primarily collects the content of social media and other websites and presents it in magazine format, and it allows curators, otherwise known as self-publishers, to create web-based magazines.

With Tuesday's Flipboard update, magazine curators can now invite contributors to create content. This feature is useful for many reasons, but mostly because magazines - even internet-based magazines - typically need more than one person to help develop a successful product.

"So if there are people who share your passions or have expertise about your topic of interest, invite a bunch of your friends to be co-curators," suggested Flipboard in a blog post. "Once they accept, they’ll be able to easily flip content into the magazine via the + button on Flipboard and the 'Flip It' Web bookmarklet. The magazine will be added to their dashboard, as well."

Those who are interested can go ahead and invite others to contribute at will through Flipboard's mobile apps or a web bookmarklet. Android and iOS users can get the latest version of Flipboard by hitting update or downloading through Apple's App Store or Google Play.

A quick tutorial is below with more details.