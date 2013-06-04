  Pinterest rolls out Search Your Own Pins feature on web

Pinterest launched a fairly significant redesign last month in an attempt to bring an increased amount of information to each posted pin, but now the service has introduced yet another feature: search your own pins.

Pinterest, which enables users to share pictures and items of interest with other users, launched in 2010 and became the third most-used social networking website after Facebook and Twitter in April 2013.

With an increase in viewership came an increase in features, and so Pinterest has tried to elevate beyond a simple sharing service to help users get the information they need at a glance. The social network therefore announced on Tuesday that users could now search their own pins.

The search functionality makes it easier for users to rediscover stuff they have pinned. To get started, type a word into the search bar and then filter results by clicking “Just my pins”. Pinterest will show everything pinned that relates to the keyword - as long as the keyword is present in the pin's description.

"Be sure to add words in your descriptions that will help you find that pin again," warned Hui Xu, a software engineer, on Pinterest's official blog.

The new Search Your Own Pins feature is rolling out on the web now and will arrive on mobile soon.