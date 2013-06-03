  1. Home
Final Fantasy IV for Android finally arrives on Google Play

Square Enix first released Final Fantasy IV for iOS in December 2012, subsequently making many Android users wait for their version, but now the Android counterpart is finally available for download on Google Play.

The title originally released in 1991 as the fourth installment of the Final Fantasy series, but Google Play's Final Fantasy IV is essentially a complete remake. The latest version notably features voice acting for certain scenes, emotional changes for characters, various levels of difficulty, a new mapping feature and music-changing jukebox functionality, among other things.

"Final Fantasy IV was the first title to introduce the Active Time Battle system, which has become synonymous with the series," said Square Enix. "It also saw the introduction of the Augment system, which enabled the transfer of abilities from other characters and gave players an edge in battles." 

Final Fantasy IV requires Android 2.3.3 and costs a whopping $15.99 (£10.99).

